King’s College Hospital Dubai hosts exclusive Parkinson’s Masterclass, advancing care and treatment

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:30 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:31 PM

King’s College Hospital Dubai has announced the successful conclusion of its annual Parkinson’s Masterclass, a landmark event in the fight against Parkinson’s disease. Held at the Dubai Police Academy in collaboration with the POD Council of Dubai Police and Parkinson’s UAE, this exclusive two-day academic event marks the only Parkinson’s masterclass in the Emirates.

Parkinson’s disease, the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, affects over 10 million people worldwide, with alarming research indicating that one in two individuals over the age of 60 will develop the condition. In the UAE, a groundbreaking study by King’s Dubai Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, known as the EmPark study, has revealed that young Emiratis are experiencing Parkinson’s in their early 30s—a significant first for the region.

The 2024 masterclass featured comprehensive hands-on training sessions, focusing on the practical application of treatments for conditions such as dystonia, migraine, and spasticity through the use of botulinum toxin. Course Directors Dr Vinod Metta and Professor Ray Chaudhuri emphasised that King’s Dubai Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence is the sole centre of excellence in the region, serving not only the Emirates but also the broader Gulf, GCC, and MENA regions.

Dr Metta, a consultant neurologist specialising in movement disorders at King’s College Hospital London and Dubai, expressed his enthusiasm for the new programmes. "I am thrilled to oversee our King’s Dubai Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence-led international two-day comprehensive hands-on training Parkinson’s Masterclass and botulinum training course. This pioneering program for the region will introduce the latest treatments. I extend my gratitude to all international faculty, MDS, and DHA for their support." The masterclass attracted over 200 delegates and showcased the holistic care model at King’s Dubai Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, which includes physiotherapists, speech therapists, dietitians, psychologists, and occupational therapists. The event was endorsed by the International Movement Disorders Society and accredited by the DHA, highlighting King’s Dubai’s commitment to advancing Parkinson’s care through a multidisciplinary approach. Dr Metta also underscored the importance of the EmPark study, a pioneering research effort that sheds light on the occurrence of Parkinson’s among young Emirati patients, with ongoing research exploring potential genetic factors.

King’s College Hospital Dubai extends its gratitude to the POD Council, Dubai Police Academy, and Parkinson’s UAE for their invaluable support in hosting this landmark event.