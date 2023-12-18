King's College Hospital Dubai: Bringing hope to Mara's Medical Camp

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 4:45 PM

In a heartwarming show of collaboration, the Lifecare Better Together Mara Medical Camp recently held its fifth edition in the Maasai Mara region at Sekenani and Oloolaimutia Medical Centres in Kenya. King’s College Hospital London in Dubai proudly played a role as a silver sponsor of this Lifecare International initiative, with their CEO, Kimberly Pierce, personally joining the volunteering efforts.

A wide range of medical services, including general check-ups and specialised care like pediatrics, gynecology, diabetes management and more were offered at the camp.

This year's camp reached a significant milestone by helping 3,587 patients, surpassing a total of 12,000 patients served over the years. The camp offered a wide range of medical services, from general check-ups to specialized care like pediatrics, gynecology, diabetes management, and more.

The impact of the camp went beyond consultations, with 173 surgeries performed. These included tumor removals, cataract surgeries, dental extractions, and hospital referrals, showing the depth of medical help made possible with the support of sponsors like King's College Hospital Dubai.

Pierce shared that being part of this event is a "humbling experience that grounds you to what is most important in life." Her words reflect the powerful impact such efforts have, not just on the communities they serve, but also on the individuals lending their support.

The partnership between King's College Hospital Dubai and Lifecare Better Together Mara Medical Camp is a shining example of shared dedication to health and wellbeing. This partnership goes beyond boundaries, creating positive and lasting changes for Mara's communities.

As a silver sponsor, King's College Hospital Dubai not only contributed to the success of the Lifecare Better Together Mara Medical Camp but also showed its commitment to global healthcare. The collaboration demonstrates the positive changes possible when organizations work together for a common goal - improving the health and wellbeing of communities in need.