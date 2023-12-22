King Koil makes waves at the Dubai Shopping Festival with exclusive offers

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM

King Koil is thrilled to announce its participation in the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), offering an array of exclusive deals and introducing the much-anticipated King Koil mattress and bedding accessories.

As part of the DSF extravaganza, King Koil is excited to roll out a special promotion that allows shoppers to receive Dh400 back on every Dh1000 spent on its products. This incredible offer extends to the entire range of King Koil products, including mattresses, beds, headboards, side tables, and sleep accessories such as pillows, duvets, and bed linen.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, King Koil presents a weekly Raffle Draw where lucky shoppers stand a chance to win the cutting-edge iPhone 15 Pro.

King Koil is also extending additional benefits to members of the Faza and Essad loyalty programmes during the DSF sales period.