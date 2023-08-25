Khana Shanti Vanam hosts consuls general from 21 countries

Daphnila emphasised the complementary nature of the truBody treatment with her regular pilates and padel workouts
In July, a group of 21 honorary consuls general, accompanied by their families, visited Khana Shanti Vanam, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana. This serene location serves as the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute.
During their sojourn at Kanha Shantivanam, a place known for its atmosphere of tranquility and inner peace, one of the esteemed guests from the consuls’ general entourage eloquently described it as a ‘mystic’ destination. This single word precisely captures the enchanting charm of Kanha — an exquisite green oasis where the very air resonates with the spiritual energy of yogic transmission.
Surrounded by lush green serenity, the three-day span immersed the participants in an enriching experience. During this profound pause, they delved into yoga asanas and engaged in experiential sessions of Heartfulness meditation guided by beloved daaji, the global guide of Heartfulness, as well as other certified Heartfulness trainers.
Collaboration to promote excellence in human capital development across MENA
The event welcomed over 1,000 young men and women from various countries around the world
The event will bring together more than 20 keynote speakers for a series of talks to tackle industry-related topics
Gulf Medical University Signs MoU with Royal Veterinary College, UK, and establishes areas of co-operation
The Liwa desert is home to the world's most giant dunes
Thee tournament featured a competitive lineup of 10 teams and a total of 150 players
Digital enterprises have the unique opportunity to seed sustainability right into their foundations