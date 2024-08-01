Keolis MHI celebrates second consecutive NAFIS Award Win

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 5:50 PM

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operations LLC, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, proudly celebrated with its staff the company’s win in the prestigious Nafis Award for the second consecutive year.

The Nafis Award, presented by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), marks a significant milestone for Keolis MHI. Additionally, Hamad Al Shehhi, a Senior Controller at the Operations Control Centre (OCC), won second place in the Specialized Jobs category, competing against over 5,000 applicants. This individual achievement highlights Hamad’s dedication and the company’s culture of excellence.

This recognition from the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council highlights Keolis MHI's dedication to Emiratization, in line with the UAE government's goal of enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent in the private sector.

In 2023, Keolis MHI promoted 41 Emiratis, with an additional 24 promoted in 2024. Notably, 56 per cent of Keolis MHI's Emirati workforce are women, and 21 per cent hold senior roles.

Amal Abdullateef, chief people officer at Keolis MHI, said: "We are committed to developing UAE national experts in the Rail Sector and are honored to contribute to the UAE vision. Our company has the largest Certified Training Center in Rail accreditation. Additionally, we offer various internal programs to enhance the skills and careers of our Emirati employees, including high-potential programs and leadership development."

Amal added “looking ahead, we plan to partner with educational institutes and government authorities to offer focused programs and internship opportunities for both students and fresh graduates”.

Athari Mohamed, executive director of Human Resources and Development, Corporate Administrative Support Service, RTA stated: “Investing in national talents is crucial for achieving prosperity and sustainable development. The Rail Agency will continue supporting Emiratisation plans, a priority for the RTA in Dubai. She emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships and improving cooperation between the public and private sectors to achieve the highest rates of Emiratisation in the private sector. This collaboration creates new job opportunities for ambitious Emirati youth and equips them with the skills and knowledge necessary to enter the job market. Athari commended Keolis MHI for their efforts in implementing the operation and maintenance agreement terms for the Dubai Metro and Tram. This includes creating job opportunities for UAE nationals and enhancing cooperation between the RTA and global partners to achieve Emiratization policies and goals. Athari emphasizes that Keolis MHI winning the NAFIS Award reflects RTA's efforts to enhance the participation of UAE Nationals in the job market and increase their representation rates. “Emiratisation is a key pillar of the RTA's strategy, aiming to qualify UAE Nationals, provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge, and enable their effective participation in various initiatives and projects. This is in line with the strategic directions of the Emirate of Dubai, which is to build human capital capable of contributing effectively to the national economy and achieving the aspirations of the Emirate,” she added. Athari indicated that RTA is working to enhance cooperation with the private sector and create a stimulating environment for these companies by partnering with them to develop national cadres, nationalize specialized jobs, and open new horizons for citizens in various fields of private work within the framework of integrating roles and joining efforts to achieve nationalization indicators. Keolis MHI remains committed to hiring UAE nationals and developing the next generation of Emirati talent in the Rail Sector.

For more information about the company, please visit the following website: www.keolismhi.ae.