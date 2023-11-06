KEMS Zajil Telecom, Kalaam Group’s subsidiary in Kuwait, partners with Huawei Kuwait for next-generation network transformation

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 4:15 PM

KEMS Zajil Telecom, a Kalaam Group company, and a leading digital solutions provider in Kuwait, is pleased to announce the signing of a significant partnership memorandum of understanding with Huawei Technologies Kuwait Co. WLL, a leading global provider of Information and communications technology (ICT) including state-of-the-art DWDM Infrastructure.

This strategic partnership aims to bolster KEMS Zajil Telecom’s network infrastructure and signifies a major step toward delivering high-quality, cutting-edge technologies that would empower the company to serve its customers better and fulfil increasing demands for unlimited data and seamless experience.

Together with Huawei, KEMS Zajil Telecom will deliver across the country a fully protected DWDM service with capacities up to 400Gbps. The selected platform can also scale to fulfil its demands for automation and on-demand services. The collaboration reflects a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the telecommunications landscape.

By leveraging Huawei's technical expertise, KEMS Zajil Telecom aims to fortify its position in the market through technological innovation and a transformative network overhaul. This partnership aligns with KEMS Zajil Telecom's vision to continually enhance user experiences and solidify its leadership in the Kuwaiti B2B market.

Commenting on the partnership, Veer Passi, Group CEO, Kalaam Telecom, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “It marks a significant milestone for Kems Zajil as we unveil our strategic collaboration with Huawei, selecting their state-of-the-art Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology to upgrade our national Optical Transportation network (OTN). With Huawei's expertise, cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking solutions, we aim to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued clients by driving digital transformation and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the telecommunications sector.

This upgrade will empower customers to handle exponentially increasing data demands, faster download and upload speeds, reduced latency, AI-based predictive fault management and superior network performance, enabling a whole new level of productivity.”

Yasin Zong, enterprise partner development director of Huawei Gulf North office, also shared insights into the collaboration, stating,

“It is a great pleasure and opportunity for Huawei to collaborate with KEMS Zajil and upgrade Zajil’s National OTN system to the next level with Huawei's latest DWDM technologies, we firmly believe that this strategic cooperation will help accelerate Kuwait’s digitalisation to a new era of faster, intelligent and fully connected nation. Moreover, we are also excited to further explore more possibilities of expanding our cooperation in the connectivity industry with KEMS in other countries of the GCC region.”

As KEMS Zajil Telecom and Huawei Kuwait embark on this collaborative journey, the telecommunications industry can anticipate a new era of connectivity, technological advancement, and unparalleled user experiences.