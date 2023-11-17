Kempinski Al Othman Al Khobar honoured as winner in the 'Best Luxury Brand'

Up to 75 per cent Off across books, toys and stationery in Dubai Studio City
The World Luxury Hotel Awards has recognised Kempinski Al Othman Al Khobar as the global winner in the 'Best Luxury Brand' category in their 2023 edition. The celebration took place on October 28 in Athens, Greece. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Othman, the owner of the hotel, received the prestigious award, solidifying the hotel's reputation for its unwavering commitment to luxury and personalised service for international guests.
Kempinski Al Othman is ideally situated in the enchanting city of Al Khobar in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, just a bridge away from the Kingdom of Bahrain. The hotel offers 200 luxury rooms and suites, along with 18 stunning, design-styled apartments. Additionally, it features seven restaurants offering a variety of international cuisines.
The hotel is a preferred choice for global companies, ministries, and discerning individual travelers from around the world.
