Kanz Jewels shines bright with two prestigious awards

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 5:32 PM

Kanz Jewels has announced its recent achievements in the realm of excellence and innovation. The company has been honoured with two prestigious awards, solidifying its position as a Superbrand in the industry and recognising its remarkable contribution as the highest exporter of jewellery from India.

The Superbrand Award, a coveted accolade in Dubai's business landscape, was conferred upon Kanz Jewels for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

In addition to the Superbrand Award, Kanz Jewels has also been recognised as the highest exporter of jewellery from India. This accolade highlights the company's significant role in strengthening the global presence of Indian jewellery and its pivotal role in promoting the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship on an international platform.

Arjun Dhanak, director of Kanz Jewels, received both awards on behalf of the company. His visionary leadership and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality have been instrumental in Kanz Jewels' journey to becoming a renowned name in the jewellery industry.

Commenting on the dual achievement, Dhanak said: "We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards. They serve as a testament to our team's dedication and our continuous pursuit of excellence. Kanz Jewels has always strived to provide our customers with the finest jewellery, and these awards further motivate us to maintain our commitment to quality and innovation."

Kanz Jewels has been a trailblazer in the jewellery industry, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design to create timeless pieces that resonate with customers from all walks of life.

These awards not only recognise Kanz Jewels' past achievements but also serve as a testament to its future commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As a Superbrand and the highest exporter of jewellery from India, Kanz Jewels continues to shine brightly in the world of jewellery, setting the standard for quality and craftsmanship.