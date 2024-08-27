Kangaroo Kids Nursery takes flight as Yellow Kite Nursery

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM

After almost two decades of nurturing young minds and igniting a love of learning, Kangaroo Kids Nursery in the heart of Al Safa 2, Dubai, is embracing a new identity. The nursery is delighted to announce its rebrand into Yellow Kite Nursery, a name that better captures the spirit of imagination and adventure that has always been at its core.

Yellow Kite Nursery continues to provide the same outstanding care and education to children aged 45 days to 4 years old that families love and appreciate. The same dedicated owners, management team, passionate educators, and cherished community values remain at the heart of the nursery. They will continue to offer a ‘home away from home’ experience committed to high levels of parent partnership and support, ensuring that every child is enveloped in a nurturing and stimulating environment free to connect and interact with a world designed for wonder. Their name is new, but their heart remains the same.

As the only curiosity approach accredited setting in Dubai, Yellow Kite Nursery blends the British EYFS curriculum with a unique, child-led approach to learning. Here, each child is recognised as a capable being, at the centre of their own development. The magic that has always floated around the nursery—the kind that sparks curiosity, illuminates the imagination and shows that anything is possible—continues to thrive under this fresh identity.

The new name and logo, with a yellow kite, symbolises a child’s dreams of taking flight, soaring through the sky with colours of joy, warmth, and freedom. It perfectly reflects the nursery’s mission to nurture creativity, independence, and a love for learning, all while being guided with gentle hands and a caring heart. Just as a kite rises into the sky, the team at Yellow Kite Nursery aim to uplift every child, giving them the confidence and freedom to explore, imagine, and achieve their fullest potential. Rest assured, the values and high standards that defined this community will remain the foundation of Yellow Kite Nursery.

“Rebranding Kangaroo Kids Nursery to Yellow Kite Nursery after 19 years is a significant and thoughtful decision that reflects our commitment to growth and evolution. Over the years, our nursery has nurtured countless children, providing a solid foundation for their educational journey. As we move forward, we believe the new name, Yellow Kite Nursery, embodies our vision for the future. Moreover, this change aligns with our ongoing efforts to update our curriculum, and educational practices to meet the evolving needs of our community. While we honour and cherish the legacy of Kangaroo Kids Nursery, we are excited to embrace this new chapter with Yellow Kite Nursery, continuing our tradition of excellence with renewed energy and a fresh perspective,” says Saanika Gandhi, founder and CEO, Yellow Kite Nursery. "Since our inception in 2005, we have carved our own path, and our passion for what we do is reflected in how our educators deliver learning through the curiosity approach, creating magic and bringing families together. As we have evolved from our beginnings, our name and logo must reflect this growth. We aim to be unique and represent who we truly are. Leading with curiosity, we inspire children to do the same—to soar into the world, embracing challenges with kindness, resilience, and creativity,” adds Laura Barton Toyne, principal, Yellow Kite Nursery. The yellow kite symbolises freedom, creativity, and curiosity, values the nursery holds dear in its approach to early childhood education. This rebranding represents the dedication to fostering an environment where children can soar, explore their potential, and develop a lifelong love for learning.

For more information, email laura@yellowkitenursery.com.