Kalyan Jewellers to expand presence in UAE with launch of new showroom in Al Barsha

Kalyan Jewellers has announced that it will expand its presence in the UAE, with the launch of its new showroom located inside Lulu Hypermarket at Al Barsha on September 30. Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna will inaugurate the all-new showroom. This will mark the company's 19th showroom in the UAE.

This launch is in line with the company's strategy to widely expand its retail footprint and operations in the Middle East region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The new showroom will feature an extensive range of gold, diamond, uncut and precious stone jewellery, presented in a world-class ambience.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, T S Kalyanaraman, managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: "We are delighted to announce that Kalyan Jewellers will be expanding its presence in UAE, with a new showroom in Al Barsha, Dubai. The UAE has always been a critical market for Kalyan Jewellers and we strongly believe this country offers tremendous growth potential for the brand. We are constantly working towards making the brand more accessible, and hence believe the new showroom will benefit our patrons. On the back of our strong foundations laid in the region, we aspire to chart the next phase of growth. This new investment reflects our commitment to strengthen our market presence and further boost our growth momentum."

As part of this launch, the brand is offering its patrons up to 25 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery and also up to 25 per cent discount on their diamond jewellery range at their Al Barsha showroom until October 30.

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom will stock Muhurat — the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds), Rang (precious stones jewellery) and the recently launched Lila (coloured stones and diamond Jewellery).