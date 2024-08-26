JSS Private School welcomes students with a Hawaiian-themed extravaganza

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:54 PM

JSS Private School celebrated the much-anticipated return of its students after the summer break with a vibrant and engaging Hawaiian-themed event. The school campus was alive with excitement as students were warmly welcomed back by senior school council members and staff, marking the start of a new academic year in a festive and uplifting atmosphere.

Students were greeted with cheerful Hawaiian music, bubble machines, and enthusiastic teachers dressed in colourful Hawaiian attire. Adding a unique cultural touch, some staff members embraced traditional Arabic clothing, sparking further excitement among the students as they entered the school premises after their long break.

The highlight of the day was a special message from the President of the UAE, who extended warm wishes to students, educators, and all members of the education sector across the nation. His congratulatory message, broadcasted throughout the school, inspired students and staff to embark on the new academic year with renewed passion and dedication.

Further enhancing the celebratory mood, Dubai Police made a special appearance, welcoming and motivating students as they returned to the school grounds. Their presence underscored the school's commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for all. Vice principal Bindhu Rajiv delivered an inspiring address to the students, encouraging them to approach the new academic year with enthusiasm and determination. She motivated students to strive for excellence in all their endeavours and make the most of the opportunities provided by the school. The back-to-school celebrations proved to be a perfect way for students to reconnect with classmates, make new friends, and look forward to an exciting school term ahead.

JSS Private School, a leading educational institution, remains committed to empowering tomorrow's leaders through today's innovations. With a focus on providing a comprehensive, quality education, the school aims to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped to succeed in the 21st century.