JSS Private School ignites passion for sustainability and AI through its JSS PS Theatre Lounge

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 12:30 PM

JSS Private School celebrated the UAE's Year of Sustainability and International Day of Families with the resounding success of its JSS PS Theatre Lounge. The VIP Preview featured a special unveiling of Orry, the social robot.

The highlight of the event was the showcase of movie snippets linked to the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These short films, followed by interactive discussions, provided a unique and engaging platform for attendees, particularly families, to explore these critical global issues.

CEO, Govindrao Naik, expressed his pride in the initiative: "The JSS PS Theatre Lounge is a testament to our dedication to fostering a generation of responsible global citizens.

The two-day event also featured a variety of engaging activities, including song and dance performances, and mime acts, that further emphasized the importance of sustainability. Interactive activities and AI apps built enthusiasm among young learners towards the UN SDGs

Principal, Chitra Sharma, commented on the positive response: “By harnessing the power of storytelling and technology, we aim to empower our students and the wider community to become advocates for a sustainable future." The ceremony was inaugurated by the prominent filmmaker Chandni Varma.

The successful launch of the JSS PS Theatre Lounge marks a significant step forward for JSS PS's commitment to sustainability education. By integrating interactive learning experiences with the power of storytelling and AI, the JSS PS Theatre Lounge was a valuable resource for students, families, and the wider community.