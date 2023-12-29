Joyalukkas Silicon Central Mall showroom now open!

John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Group, and Sonia Alukkas, director, Joyalukkas Group, inaugurating the new store.

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 2:43 PM

The world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas’, latest showroom is now open at Silicon Central Mall, a premier shopping destination in Dubai, which is home to some of the biggest brands from across the globe.

The new showroom was officially opened by John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Group, and Sonia Alukkas, director, Joyalukkas Group.

Joyalukkas, with an extensive presence across the UAE, has established itself as the go-to destination for fine jewellery. It caters to an ever growing clientele with jewellery for both daily wear and special life milestones like weddings. The new store too will feature the latest collections, top-notch customer service, and enticing festive offers.

Speaking on the occasion of the grand opening, John Paul Alukkas said: “We are extremely proud of our latest store in Silicon Central Mall. Being one of the leading malls in Dubai, we are sure customers will enjoy their shopping experience at this state-of-the-art showroom. I would like to extend a warm invitation to jewellery lovers to come and explore the latest collections including a wide range perfect for the festive and wedding season. This is a new destination for us in Dubai so myself and the team are very excited to understand and serve shoppers.”

Joyalukkas Silicon Central Mall is set to be the go-to destination for jewellery shopping, including gifts and wedding adornments for residents around the catchment.