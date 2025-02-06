Jones & Thomas unveils new programme to support entrepreneurs relocating to Dubai

With Dubai emerging as a leading destination for wealthy entrepreneurs seeking tax advantages and business opportunities, Jones & Thomas has announced the launch of a new initiative to support these relocations. This comes as the UAE government sets an ambitious goal to increase its population by 3 million over the next decade, fuelling a rising influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and professionals into the city.

As the UAE’s tax-free policy, strategic location, and luxurious lifestyle continue to attract entrepreneurs, Jones & Thomas, a global business services provider, has introduced a tailored programme to simplify the process of setting up and growing businesses in Dubai.

The newly launched programme from Jones & Thomas offers end-to-end support for entrepreneurs looking to establish operations in Dubai. Specialising in company formation across both Dubai’s free zones and mainland, the firm provides expert guidance on legal structures, regulatory compliance, and the best strategies for long-term growth. Entrepreneurs will be guided through the setup process, ensuring they meet all local and international regulations while taking full advantage of Dubai’s favourable business environment.

"We know the challenges entrepreneurs face when moving to Dubai," said Jay Jones, CEO of Jones & Thomas. “Our goal is to make their transition as smooth as possible. By providing tailored services for company formation, tax planning, and regulatory compliance, we help businesses focus on what matters most — growth."

In addition to its company formation services, Jones & Thomas is expanding its offerings to include a full suite of financial and tax services. These include VAT compliance, international tax structuring, and financial planning to optimise tax structures and minimise liabilities. As part of their new initiative, the firm’s experts will work closely with clients to build tax-efficient models that maximise the benefits of Dubai’s tax-free policies while ensuring compliance with both local and international regulations. "We help our clients create sustainable tax strategies that allow them to grow efficiently," said Ieuan Thomas, CEO of Jones & Thomas. "Our deep expertise in global tax solutions helps entrepreneurs manage their financial needs with confidence, enabling them to focus on business expansion." Jones & Thomas’ initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen Dubai’s already thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. With Dubai continuing to attract entrepreneurs from around the world, Jones & Thomas is committed to providing the services necessary to foster business success in the city.

For more information on Jones & Thomas’ services and how they can assist in your Dubai business setup, visit Jones & Thomas.