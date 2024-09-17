Jigar Sagar exits Creative Zone, focuses on new ventures in government services and free zones

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM

Jigar Sagar, a prominent UAE-based entrepreneur and investor, has announced the successful sale of his shares in Creative Zone, a leading business setup and consultancy firm, to an investment fund in a multimillion-dollar deal. Following this exit, Sagar will now focus on transforming government services and advancing free zone operations through strategic public-private partnerships.

Sagar played a key role in Creative Zone's growth, turning it into Dubai's largest business setup advisory firm. Under his leadership, the company expanded into new regions and launched complementary services like Creative Zone Business Hub and Creative Zone Tax & Accounting. A team of 160 professionals worked alongside him to solidify Creative Zone's position as a leader in the business setup industry. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at Creative Zone and the impact we’ve had on the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Sagar said.

“As I embark on the next chapter, I’m eager to drive further innovation in government services and free zones.” Having started as a Finance Manager at Creative Zone, Sagar worked up to hold leadership roles in sales, operations, and government relations, eventually securing a minority stake in the company. His influence extended beyond Creative Zone, as he oversaw over 31 ventures with a combined valuation of over $350 million. Moving forward, Sagar will continue to focus on his diverse portfolio of companies, including Triliv Holdings, EZMS, AppiZap, Créo, MPlatform, and Talent Higher. His long-term vision is to empower over 100 million entrepreneurs globally, fostering innovation and helping build a thriving global business ecosystem.

Sagar’s future ambitions include furthering his efforts in digital transformation within government services and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through innovative platforms and strategic partnerships.