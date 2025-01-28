Jetour announces partnership with EDM superstar Alan Walker

Jetour, a leading global automotive brand, has announced an exciting partnership with internationally renowned EDM artist Alan Walker. This groundbreaking collaboration will see Walker compose an exclusive brand theme song that seamlessly blends Jetour’s “Travel+” philosophy with his signature musical style. The song is set for worldwide release later this month, aiming to inspire audiences across the globe to embrace travel and pursue a better life.

Alan Walker, whose 2014 breakthrough track “Fade” catapulted him to stardom, has since captivated millions with his distinctive electronic sound and evocative vocals. His global hit “Faded” has garnered over 1.2 billion views on YouTube and topped music charts worldwide. As one of the most influential figures in electronic music, Walker’s robust presence on social media and streaming platforms, including Spotify, continues to resonate with fans globally.

This partnership is a celebration of shared values between Jetour and Alan Walker—freedom, exploration, and the pursuit of dreams. Walker’s music, renowned for its ability to evoke a sense of discovery and aspiration, perfectly aligns with Jetour’s forward-thinking “Travel+” strategy. Together, they aim to redefine the connection between music and travel, infusing it with youthful, fashionable, and dynamic energy. Music, as a universal language, bridges cultures and unites people. Through this collaboration, Jetour and Alan Walker bring to life the brand’s vision of “One World, One Jetour, One Travel+.” The upcoming theme song will awaken a collective yearning for adventure and freedom, creating a harmonious fusion of art and travel to inspire memorable journeys

Looking ahead, Jetour remains steadfast in its commitment to the “Travel+” strategy. The brand will continue to innovate and offer diverse, meaningful travel experiences, inviting global consumers to discover the endless joys of exploration. This collaboration with Alan Walker marks a significant milestone in Jetour’s journey to enhance its global influence and ensure that every adventure becomes an unforgettable story.