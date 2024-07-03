Jennifer McShane Bary honoured as 'Woman CEO of the Year' at the prestigious UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024
Under her dynamic leadership, JMB has successfully delivered numerous high-impact projects, driving transformative change and setting new standards for the industry
JMB Project Management is thrilled to announce that its esteemed founder and CEO, Jennifer McShane Bary, has been awarded the prestigious 'Woman CEO of the Year' title at the USE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024 - Business Leaders I Authors I Coaching Leaders. The gala event, held at the Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai, recognised Jennifer's exceptional leadership, innovation, and significant contributions to the project management industry.
Jennifer's visionary approach and dedication to excellence have been pivotal in positioning JMB Project Management as a leader in the fields of smart mobility, healthcare, government, retail, and entertainment. Under her dynamic leadership, JMB has successfully delivered numerous high-impact projects, driving transformative change and setting new standards for the industry.
"I am deeply honoured to receive the Woman CEO of the Year award at the Mastermind Awards 2024," said Jennifer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire JMB team. Together, we have achieved remarkable success by embracing innovation, prioritising client-centric solutions, and committing to sustainable practices."
The UAE's Next Mastermind Awards, known for celebrating excellence in business leadership, highlighted Jennifer's unique ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver outstanding results. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach have not only propelled JMB to new heights but have also inspired other businesses to adopt innovative and sustainable practices.
Throughout her career, Jennifer has championed diversity and inclusivity within the workplace, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. Her commitment to mentoring and empowering her team has been a driving force behind JMB's success, ensuring that the company consistently exceeds client expectations.
As JMB Project Management continues to expand its global footprint, Jennifer remains focused on driving innovation and delivering unparalleled project management solutions. Her leadership and foresight are key to the company's mission of transforming business visions into reality while maintaining the highest standards of excellence and sustainability.
The Mastermind Awards 2024 is a prestigious global event that highlights remarkable achievements shaping the future, bringing together top talent from various industries. Under the visionary leadership of founder and president Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, the platform has flourished over 12 years. Along with co-founder Dr Navana Kundu, the esteemed institution has become a global benchmark for credibility and excellence.
Jennifer's recognition as Woman CEO of the Year underscores her remarkable contributions to the business world and her unwavering commitment to excellence.
For more information about JMB Project Management and services, please visit www.jmb.ae.