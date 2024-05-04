Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) to showcase Japan’s allure at ATM 2024

Itsukushima Shrine, Hiroshima Prefecture

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 12:49 PM

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is set to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, the leading travel and tourism exhibition in the Middle East. The event will take place from May 6 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, providing a platform for JNTO to engage with industry professionals and showcase Japan as a premier travel destination.

As the world transitions from Expo 2020 Dubai to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, JNTO is eager to seize the opportunity to highlight Japan's unique cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse experiences to the Middle Eastern market. With a focus on fostering stronger ties between Japan and the GCC region, JNTO aims to capitalise on the momentum generated by the strong international travel demand from the region.

Key Highlights:

Rising Interest from GCC Nationals

In 2023, the number of GCC nationals visiting Japan increased to 33,212 visitors, a notable 401.3 per cent increase compared to 2022 figures, which is also a robust 17.7 per cent increase compared to 2019 numbers, reflecting a growing appetite for exploration and discovery.*

Increased co-exhibitors at Visit Japan Stand

JNTO is excited to announce that the number of co-exhibitors at the Visit Japan stand at ATM has grown from nine organisations in 2023 to 14 this year. This increased participation underscores the growing interest and collaboration between Japanese tourism stakeholders and their counterparts in the Middle East.

Expanded Flight Connectivity

JNTO is pleased to note the expansion of flight connectivity between the GCC region and Japan. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have increased their flight frequencies and launched new routes, enhancing accessibility for travelers from the Middle East. Japan Airlines, in particular, made history this spring by launching a daily flight from Tokyo-Haneda to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, offering unparalleled Japanese-style customer service.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

As Japan prepares to host Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, with its theme focus of 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives', JNTO will leverage its presence at ATM 2024 to promote this global event. The Expo aims to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration, offering opportunities for visitors to engage with cutting-edge technology and ideas. Notably, more than 150 countries/regions have officially announced their participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, highlighting the event’s significance on the global stage.

KOBAYASHI Daisuke, executive director of JNTO Dubai Office, said: "We are excited to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 and showcase Japan’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant tourism offerings to the discerning Middle Eastern audience seeking luxurious experiences. With the increasing interest from GCC nationals, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration and growth in the tourism sector. Given that Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai will be positioned between Expo 2020 Dubai and Riyadh Expo 2030, we anticipate heightened attention from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Through our participation at ATM, we aim to strengthen partnerships with industry stakeholders and inspire travelers from the Middle East to embark on memorable journeys to Japan."

JNTO looks forward to welcoming visitors at the Visit Japan stand (AS7359) at ATM 2024 and inviting them to discover the wonders of Japan.

*Data Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Tourism Statistics.