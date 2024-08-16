E-Paper

Jamia Hamdard secures first rank in India in Pharmacy

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception

Professor (Dr) M. Afshar Alam, vice-chancellor, Jamia Hamdard (right), receiving NIRF-2024 Certificate and Trophy of No.1 Rank in Pharmacy from Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Govt of India; and Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, Govt of India.
Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM

The Union Minister of Education, Government of India Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated higher education institutions, which secured top positions in the annual rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2024 on August 12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is a matter of great pride for Jamia Hamdard that it regained the top rank (No. 1) in India in Pharmacy institution category. Jamia Hamdard secured the top position in Pharmacy for the sixth time since the NIRF was launched in 2016. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. Jamia Hamdard is on the 40th position in ‘University’ category and 62nd in ‘Overall’ category.

Its ranking in ‘Medical’ category is 37. It has secured 78th position in ‘Management’ and in the ‘Engineering’ category it is in the ranking band of 201-300.


Janab Hammad Ahmed, Hon’ble Chancellor and Prof. (Dr.) M Afshar Alam, Hon’ble vice-chancellor, Jamia Hamdard congratulated Dean, School of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Prof. (Dr.) Farhan Jalees Ahmad; Registrar, Dr M.A. Sikandar; Director, IQAC and Research and Development Cell, Prof. (Dr.) S. Raisuddin; Dy. Director, IQAC Prof. (Dr.) M. Shahar Yar and the NIRF Team, all the faculty members, students and staff members for this big achievement.


