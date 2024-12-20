Jamia Hamdard and RAK Medical and Health Sciences University unite for groundbreaking academic collaboration

In a landmark moment for international education and research, Jamia Hamdard, India, hosted a distinguished delegation from Ras Al-Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU), UAE, on December 16. The delegation, led by RAKMHSU President Prof. Ismail Ibrahim Ali Matalka and vice president (Research) Prof. Mohamed El-Tannai, visited Jamia Hamdard to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering a strategic academic and research partnership.

This MoU signifies the start of an ambitious collaboration designed to advance education, encourage joint research initiatives, and facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes between the two esteemed institutions.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Prof. Suhel Parvez, chairman of the Centre for Scientific and International Collaboration (CSIC), accompanied by a guard of honor by Jamia Hamdard NCC cadets. During a meeting with Jamia Hamdard’s vice-chancellor, Prof. (Dr) M Afshar Alam, the delegation was briefed on the university’s commitment to academic excellence and global collaboration. Prof. Alam emphasised the importance of such partnerships in propelling academic and research pursuits into the future.

Prof. Ismail Ibrahim Ali Matalka, president of RAKMHSU, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and shared his excitement about the collaboration. He called the MoU a pivotal milestone for both institutions and lauded the potential for exchanging expertise and knowledge.

The delegation was given an exclusive tour of Jamia Hamdard’s cutting-edge research facilities, including the NMR, TEM, Centre for Excellence in Unani Medicine, Tissue Culture Lab, Confocal Microscopy Lab, Computer Centre, Central Library, and the Herbal Garden. The visitors expressed admiration for the state-of-the-art infrastructure and innovative research initiatives at Jamia Hamdard. The highlight of the visit was the MoU signing ceremony, held at the Pre-Function Room of the Central Library. During the event, Prof. Mohamed El-Tannai introduced RAKMHSU’s advanced research capabilities, paving the way for mutual growth and exploration. The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Jamia Hamdard’s Registrar, Dr M A Sikandar; controller of examinations, S S Akhtar; deans of various schools; the foreign student advisor; members of CSIC, and other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor Prof. (Dr) M Afshar Alam said: "This collaboration with RAK Medical and Health Sciences University marks a significant step forward in our mission to promote world-class education and research. We are thrilled to join hands in enhancing the skills and expertise of our students and faculty, creating avenues for innovation and excellence." Prof. Ismail Ibrahim Ali Matalka, president of RAKMHSU, added: "This MoU brings together two prestigious institutions to share knowledge, resources, and best practices. Jamia Hamdard’s rich legacy in education and research makes it an ideal partner. Together, we aim to make significant contributions to the advancement of research, benefiting both India and the UAE."

This collaboration is expected to foster innovation and knowledge sharing, further strengthening the bond between the two countries while creating new opportunities for academic excellence and research breakthroughs.