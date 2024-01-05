It’s raining gold at Jumbo: Indian family wins first of four gold bars

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM

Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE’s leading consumer electronics retailers, is making this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) even more memorable with its dazzling promotions.

As a key participant in the annual shopping extravaganza, Jumbo Electronics customers still have the chance to win incredible prizes from now until January 14.

To enter the prize draw, customers just need to make a purchase of Dh500 or more, either in-store at a Jumbo Electronics outlet across the UAE or online at jumbo.ae. As part of the ‘It’s raining gold’ promotion, lucky DSF Mega Winners will be in with a chance to win one of two remaining 250gm 22k gold bars. The first and second gold bars were scooped by Abdul Perntha and Ms Marilou Yumul, respectively. Throughout DSF, Jumbo Electronics has also been offering weekly and daily prizes throughout the period, with five iPhone 15 Pro Max devices up for grabs in its DSF Weekly Winners, as well as DSF Daily Winners, where customers have the chance to win one of 38 handpicked premium experiences. The first three lucky DSF weekly iPhone 15 Pro Max winners were Ms Melanie Vogli, Ms Theresa Garcia, and Mr Ammar Mahasen.

With a series of fantastic offers available, it’s no wonder that so many enter the raffle each year. Other promotions at Jumbo Electronics throughout the festival have included a ‘deal of the day’ every day, limited-time offers on weekends, and a Jumbo Flash Sale every Friday and Saturday with low prices online at jumbo.ae.