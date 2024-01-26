ISMA Entertainment to host WeTel Television Global Excellence Awards 2024

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 4:45 PM

In a dazzling celebration of global excellence, ISMA Entertainment proudly presents the WeTel Television Global Excellence Awards 2024, set to take place on February 10, at the opulent Habtoor City V Hotel in Dubai. The star-studded event, hosted by ISMA Entertainment, promises to be a spectacular affair, with renowned Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan gracing the occasion as the esteemed celebrity guests.

The awards ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests from international embassies, ministries, trade and business associations, as well as professionals from various fields of socio-economic affairs. The grand event aims to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements across industries, highlighting the exceptional contributions of individuals and organisations on a global scale.

Arman Khan, director of WeTel TV, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Appreciation through awards is a great way to showcase your business and gain recognition for the hard work that you and your team have put in. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate the value and impact of your business and highlight the successes you have achieved."