Investor Summit highlights Abu Dhabi as a global innovation and investment hub

The International Investor Summit 2024, recently held in Abu Dhabi, concluded on a high note, reaffirming the city’s position as a global hub for innovation and investment. Organised by IVY Growth Associates and Mehta Wealth, the two-day event brought together over 250 global delegates, including leading investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts, for an inspiring exchange of ideas and opportunities.

The summit featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Bharat Sharma, Shankar Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Vaidya Asvin Barot, and Dr Nikolaos Kostopoulos, Saleh Alobeidli, Khaleefa Alquabasi, Yaman Jindal, Amit Grover, Radhika Jain, Sheetal Soni, Sarthak Ahuja, Parul Gulati, Paras Barot and Arjun Vaidya, who shared invaluable insights into emerging trends in public markets, start-ups, real estate, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and sustainability.

The event’s highlights included engaging panel discussions on public markets, real estate, and market dynamics on day one, followed by a gala networking event that fostered collaboration among delegates. Day two featured a dynamic startup pitching session, where global entrepreneurs presented groundbreaking ideas to a live audience of investors, resulting in significant funding and mentorship opportunities.

The summit’s success cemented Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a catalyst for transformative partnerships and innovative solutions. Delegates left with actionable strategies, meaningful connections, and a renewed vision for navigating the future of finance and investment.