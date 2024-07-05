Introducing the Boolean Sofa: A timeless oasis of style and comfort by Giuseppe Viganò

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 11:11 AM

Bonaldo is proud to unveil the Boolean Sofa, a stunning creation designed by the visionary Giuseppe Viganò. Breaking away from traditional design norms, the Boolean Sofa is a testament to the perfect blend of enveloping style and linear silhouette, capturing attention with its harmonious fusion of aesthetics and functionality.

Giuseppe Viganò's creative genius shines through in the Boolean Sofa, transforming it from a mere furnishing piece into a timeless oasis of style and comfort. With its sleek design, the Boolean Sofa effortlessly elevates any living space into a realm of pure relaxation and sophistication.

What sets this piece apart is its striking aesthetics, characterized by essential shapes and expertly crafted intersections. These design elements not only add a touch of personality but also infuse the seating space with innovation and modernity.

At the heart of the Boolean Sofa lies its unique frame, featuring a bridge base available in luxurious Canaletto walnut or carbon oak finishes. This base elegantly traverses the upholstery longitudinally, dynamically modulating its volume and enhancing its character with a strong theatrical presence.

The Boolean Sofa is more than just a piece of furniture; it's a statement of style, innovation, and luxury.