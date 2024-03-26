Intraday trading strategies for success

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 2:51 PM

Intraday trading refers to buying and selling stocks or securities on the same day. The reason for this is financial gain. Investors square off their positions before the market closes to make a profit. The risks and volatility are much more significant than long-term equity investments, as the time difference between purchasing and selling shares is very short. Therefore, using reliable intraday trading strategies that meet your financial objectives and expectations during intraday trading is essential. To learn about successful intraday trading strategies, read the detailed article below.

Understanding intraday trading

Intraday trading in stock markets is quite risky. It takes years of experience to gain the necessary expertise to time the markets and make decent profits. As the name implies, intraday trading involves squaring off trades before the end of the current trading session. One has to take potentially advantageous positions by purchasing or selling shares on the same day.

The possibility of making better returns, as opposed to conventional investment modes such as bank deposits, pension funds, etc., makes it an exciting option. At the same time, stocks are traded on the same day in intraday trading. So, the trader's entire capital will be available to him at the end of the trading period.

Successful intraday trading strategies

Here are a few intraday trading strategies you can follow.

Momentum trading strategy

In this strategy, one must invest in the momentum and price direction. investors should choose the correct stock to invest in before the market trend changes significantly. News reports on stocks that can make the prices rise or fall help select stocks. While momentum trading is a good approach, it requires quick investments as soon as the news arrives. In addition, the duration of holding the assets depends entirely on studying these market movements. They should be monitored daily, assuming the appropriate choice is made at the proper time.

Breakout trading strategy

Timing is an essential factor in trading, particularly for intraday traders. Timelines play a significant role in the breakout strategy used to make trade decisions. It involves identifying thresholds where the stock price exceeds or falls below a specified time limit. Investors will consider long positions and buy stocks if the trend rises above the threshold.

On the other hand, if the price falls below the threshold, the investor considers taking a short position or selling the stock. The underlying assumption of the breakout trading strategy is that prices will be more volatile and follow the trend if they cross the threshold marks.

Reversal trading strategy

Reversal trading is one of the riskiest strategies and is not recommended for newbies. This strategy involves making investments based on trends. This strategy is not recommended for beginners as it requires extensive experience and market knowledge. In addition, investors need to identify the reversals and their strengths correctly. The daily pivot, which intraday traders use to focus on trades of the day's low and high pullbacks, helps in implementing the reversal trading strategy.

Moving average crossover strategy

One of the best ways to predict market performance is to look at stock market trends. However, there must be a breaking point, and the moving average is one. If the value is above the moving average, it's known as an upward trend. Conversely, if it's below the moving average, it's known as a downward trend. The key to the moving average crossover strategy is to select the stocks at the most appropriate time. Catalysts, such as news about stocks directly or indirectly, can help.

Gap and go trading strategy

Sometimes, it is expected to find stocks that do not have premarket volumes and open at a discount from the previous day. If the gap is more significant than the last day, it is called a gap-up. On the other hand, if it is smaller than the previous day, it is called a gap down. In such cases, the news acts as a catalyst. Intraday traders are looking for these stocks and hope that gaps will narrow by the end of the day.

Conclusion

There are many strategies for intraday traders. Some of them may be easy to implement, while some may be challenging like the reversal trading strategy. Investing quickly and watching the market trend is critical to successful intraday trading. In addition, it is also important to enter and exit the trades at the right time.

