International Prime Awards set to shine in Dubai: A global celebration of excellence across industries

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:04 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

The International Prime Awards, recognised as a prestigious global platform for honoring remarkable achievements by companies, professionals, and individuals, is all set to dazzle at its highly anticipated event.

This year’s awards ceremony, scheduled for August 23, 2024 at 7:00PM at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, promises to be a night of celebration, recognition, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

With a vast array of categories ranging from internal communications to public relations, the International Prime Awards continues to stand as a beacon of excellence. By offering a spotlight on groundbreaking innovations, visionary business leaders, and awe-inspiring creations, the event highlights those who are pushing boundaries and setting new standards across diverse sectors.

The International Prime Awards 2024 will witness the convergence of over 100 dynamic delegates from across Asia, uniting industry trailblazers and ambitious professionals under one roof. The gala will serve as an invaluable platform for fostering key connections, exchanging visionary ideas, and celebrating the best of the global business realm.

Garnering global attention

This prestigious event has already garnered global attention, with over 125 international news platforms covering its journey. The wide-reaching media coverage further enhances its prominence and reinforces the International Prime Awards’ status as a hallmark of excellence in the global business landscape.

From its inception, the International Prime Awards have recognised and celebrated the talent that fuels progress around the world. Each year, the awards spotlight the creativity, determination, and success of businesses and individuals who are reshaping industries and redefining benchmarks of excellence.

Whether it's game-changing innovation or outstanding corporate success, the International Prime Awards pays tribute to those who continuously raise the bar. This year, the awards are set to take a significant step forward by debuting in Africa with the International Prime Awards Africa 2024, creating an even broader platform for global talent.

A vision brought to life

The success of the International Prime Awards is driven by the expertise and vision of Sujany Rodrigues and Daniel Salter, founders of Prime Events LLC. These seasoned entrepreneurs, with a wealth of experience in managing diverse businesses, are committed to delivering unmatched solutions and executing events with the utmost professionalism.

Award Categories and participation The International Prime Awards feature three primary award categories: • Personality Awards – For individual achievements. • Organisational Awards – Recognising companies, departments, or teams. • Sectorial Excellence Awards – Celebrating specific fields and business sectors. To participate, nominees are required to register through the International Prime Awards’ official voting system. Visit www.officialprimeawards.com, click on the ‘Nominate Now’ button, and complete the nomination form with accurate details. Once your nomination is accepted, you will receive a confirmation email. To qualify, all nominees must have been active in their respective industries for a minimum of five years. The nomination process requires a 500-word profile submission, along with a high-resolution photograph.

For more information, visit www.officialprimeawards.com.