Intermobility Expo 2023: Informa Connect paves the way for sustainable transportation solutions

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:09 PM

Informa Connect, the global leader for events in the Middle East region, is gearing up for the Intermobility Expo 2023, the largest Intelligent Transport and Future Mobility Summit for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Formerly known as Gulf Traffic, the 22nd edition of the Intermobility Expo will bring together leaders from the transport industry of the Middle East to exchange their thoughts on utilising digital transformation to explore smarter, cleaner, and more efficient transportation systems to improve mobility solutions for the population of the GCC Region. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from the November 21 to 23, the Intermobility Expo will bring together more than 3,000 attendees from more than 90 countries to discuss the roads, rail, and transport sectors, including road safety, sustainability, and future mobility.

The Middle East region is witnessing a boom in the mobility sector with the recent launch of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. An initiative by the government, the master plan has the aim of ensuring that the city of Dubai is an engine of growth, driving new trade routes, sustainability, investment, and mobility. The Intermobility Expo 2023 will delve into initiatives such as the above, as well as highlight the potential for the transportation sector's unprecedented transformation, especially in GCC cities, which can be realised through technologically driven solutions.

The Intermobility Expo, a CPD-certified event will host more than 90 speakers, and includes the following featured speakers such as:

Eng. Ibrahim Yousef Ramel, CEO, SAAED

Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management, Supreme Council of Energy

Thuraya Al-Harthi, Acting Director- Government Digital Services Unified Portal, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology

Nasir Al Shamsi, Chief Transport Officer, Bee’ah

Mohammad Alsharif, Senior Director Business, Development- Smart City, The Royal Commission of Riyadh City

Nahedh Alhubail, Mobility Director, ROSHN Company

David George, Road Safety Specialist, Al Ain Municipality

Ahmed Khalil, exhibition manager at Informa Connect, expressed excitement about hosting this historic event,"We are honoured to present the Mobility Infrastructure Congress 2023, which brings together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address both the difficulties and possibilities in the transport sector. The goal of this initiative is to promote partnerships and explore solutions that will unlock the future of smart mobility in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.”

Divided into three days, the power-packed agenda for the Intermobility Expo has a combination of technical seminars, illuminating fireside chats, panel discussions, interactive conferences, and inspiring keynote speeches from industry professionals. Some of the highlights from the agenda include the following:

Day 1 of the Expo has enriching panel discussions such as ‘Driving Change: the Role of Government in Mobility’ and ‘Integrated Mobility Solutions for Smart Cities’ acting as a curtain raiser for the Expo. Day 2 is opened with some motivating opening remarks by Ahmad Altarawneh, the Senior Transformation Consultant of Dubai Police General HQ, on the topic of ‘Revolutionising mobility through intelligent and sustainable transport and fleet management solutions’. On the third and final day of the Expo, Technical Conferences on the topic of ‘Environmental Sustainability and Road Safety: the Role of Electrical Vehicles’ and ‘Safety studies and benefits of LED enhanced intelligent Warning Systems’ are scheduled.

Alan Kelly, commercial and strategy director at Informa Connect, commented: "The 22nd edition of the Mobility Infrastructure Congress 2023 underscores the importance of integrating technological solutions with the transportation sector to bridge a pathway for optimised and seamless travel hubs in the future. It is a vital platform where the various stakeholders of the transportation sector will unite to discuss solutions for challenges faced and collaborate on new initiatives for future mobility for all."

Visit https://informaconnect.com/intermobility-expo/ for more information.