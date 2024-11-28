Interiors UAE unveils the Minted Escape collection: A serene retreat inspired by nature’s hues

Interiors UAE introduces its latest offering, the Minted Escape collection, a harmonious blend of tranquillity and elegance that reimagines home interiors. Inspired by the calming tones of mint green, this collection is designed to transform living spaces into serene retreats, perfectly suited for the bustling holiday season.

The Minted Escape collection centres around mint green—a versatile and refreshing hue that evokes balance, rejuvenation, and a connection to nature. This thoughtfully curated collection integrates luxurious soft furnishings, nature-inspired tones, and meticulously crafted layouts, showcasing the transformative power of design. Signature pieces from Bernhardt, a design house with over 135 years of expertise, take the spotlight, blending high-quality craftsmanship with mint-green accents for an elegant and inviting ambiance.

"Minted Escape invites our customers to embrace the soothing power of nature in their homes," said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. "By pairing mint green with expertly crafted furnishings, we’ve created a blueprint for rejuvenating spaces that exude sophistication and harmony." The collection spans a variety of spaces, from cozy living rooms to airy bedrooms, demonstrating the versatility of mint green. Paired with botanical-inspired textures, neutral tones, and balanced layouts, Minted Escape offers endless inspiration for refreshing interiors. Whether transforming a single room or an entire home, this collection ensures a seamless blend of style, comfort, and serenity. Perfectly timed for the holiday season, the Minted Escape campaign encourages customers to refresh their homes, embracing the restorative qualities of nature. The calming presence of mint green complements a range of styles—from minimalist to classic—making it a versatile choice for any aesthetic.

Discover the art of tranquillity with the Minted Escape collection, now available at Interiors UAE showrooms. For more details, please visit www.interiorsfurniture.com.