Integrated Platform Company set to foster UAE, Saudi relations in event’s industry market

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 2:06 PM

In a strategic move to strengthen business ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Index Holding has officially opened the doors to its regional office, “Integrated Platform Company,” in Riyadh.

The inauguration unfolded at the esteemed Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre by Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Iindex Holding, demonstrating a significant leap forward in fostering economic cooperation between these influential neighbouring countries.

As the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market continues its exponential growth, the strategic alliance between the UAE and Saudi Arabia promises to shape the future landscape of the events sector in the region.

The inauguration showcased Index's global influence, organising over 45 conferences and exhibitions annually. Emphasizing the enduring alliance between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Index's expansion reflects a dedicated commitment to strengthening economic relations.

Moreover, Index is presently organising the fifth successive edition of the Saudi International Dental Conference (SIDC) in Riyadh from January 18 to 20, further underscoring the strategic importance of this initiative.

Government officials, industry leaders, and dignitaries from Saudi Arabia and the UAE were present, including key figures Dr Ziyad Allahem, President of the Saudi Dental Society; Professor Khalil Ibrahim Al Eisa, former president of the Saudi Dental Society; Dr Meshari Faraj Al Otaibi, President of Makkah International Dental Conference & Exhibition; and Dr Nahawand Thabet, Consultant of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and FDI Liaison in Africa.

Elevating economic diplomacy

The MICE industry emerges as a cornerstone of prosperity for burgeoning economies, spotlighting a profitable sector vital to their success. Recent data reveals the global fair organisation market's worth surged to approximately $19.7 billion in 2022, with projections foreseeing a staggering ascent to $60.7 billion by 2030, sporting a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 15.1 per cent from 22022 onward.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia share significant elements that fortify bilateral cooperation, fostering diversification and unlocking fresh opportunities across vital sectors, particularly in the economy. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to realizing sustainable economic growth and amplifying the visionary objectives of the strategic roadmap conceived by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. As both nations nurture this exceptional partnership, it paves the way for a brighter, more sustainable future marked by innovation, economic prosperity, and mutual success.

Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Index Holding, underscored the significance of this strategic move, stating: “This step is part of an ambitious strategy to promote cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the event’s industry. Index seeks to continue its progress in expanding and shaping the future of the events sector inspired by the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE, which is firmly founded on brotherhood, shared visions, and strong positions under the leadership of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia."

Highlighting the UAE's pivotal position as a central ally to Saudi Arabia, the enduring partnership was underscored by its collaborative spirit and shared experiences. Through its wise vision, Index's growth takes center stage, amplifying its role as a catalyst in driving global cooperation and mutual economic development. This development signals a significant step towards reinforcing international alliances and fostering increased collaboration between the two nations.

As part of this transformative journey, Index will play a central role in charting new horizons in the event industry in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the dynamic landscape of the MICE industry. This strategic alliance reflects fraternity-based relationships between the leaders and peoples of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, showcasing a successful aspect of regional cooperation.

Index Holding, renowned for organising impactful events, has a rich portfolio, including the Emirates International Dental Conference (AEEDC Dubai), the Dubai International Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma), and the Dubai International Pharmacy and Technology (DUPHAT) Conference and Exhibition. These events further solidify INDEX's position as a key player in shaping industry trends and fostering global cooperation.