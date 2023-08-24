InsuranceMarket.ae wins big at Sukoon Insurance's 2023 mid-year awards

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 9:23 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 9:54 AM

In the vibrant landscape of the UAE insurance industry, InsuranceMarket.ae shines brilliantly, setting unparalleled standards of service and excellence. Their remarkable prowess has been aptly recognised, securing top honours from Sukoon Insurance at the '2023 Mid-Year Awards'. This monumental accolade affirms their position as the pinnacle of excellence, demonstrating an unwavering dedication that is simply unmatched in serving their esteemed clientele.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, remarked with undeniable pride, "These awards signify the company’s commitment to its clients. It's not merely about offering insurance; it's about crafting personalised experiences that resonate. Every policy, every interaction, is a reflection of our dedication to prioritizing the needs and concerns of our clients."

The ‘Consumer Lines’ award showcases the company's expansive prowess in personal insurance solutions, emphasising its unwavering commitment to providing services and options that resonate with individuals and their needs. Meanwhile, the ‘Home and Home Arte’ award stands out, reflecting their passion for safeguarding valuable homes and their treasures, all while offering a bespoke touch, empowering clients to tailor their ideal protective shield for their homes.

These awards are not just symbols of achievement; they’re testaments to trust, dedication, and relentless service. InsuranceMarket.ae hasn’t just outplayed the market to seal their #1 spot; they’ve meticulously crafted an unrivalled experience for their valued clientele. From dedicated claims managers ensuring smooth and efficient claim processes, to the allure of myAlfred premium membership, which opens doors to unbeatable deals, clients truly enjoy a premium journey. And the glowing Google reviews are an indisputable public testament to their steadfast commitment to customer delight.

When you are envisioning insurance in the UAE, envision a brand synonymous with excellence and unwavering commitment – InsuranceMarket.ae. Where excellence isn't a milestone, but an ongoing journey.