InsuranceMarket.ae elevates trade credit insurance with new leadership

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, the leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Swarna Lata B as the head of trade credit insurance practice. With her extensive expertise in trade credit insurance, Lata is poised to revolutionise how UAE businesses manage risk and seize growth opportunities.

Trade credit insurance is crucial for businesses looking to protect themselves against non-payment risks and ensure financial stability. Lata's appointment underscores InsuranceMarket.ae's dedication to offering comprehensive and tailored solutions that address the unique challenges companies face in today's dynamic market.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, expressed his enthusiasm for Lata's joining, stating, "Lata's deep understanding of trade credit insurance and her commitment to excellence make her the ideal leader for our new department. We are confident her contributions will greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients and partners."

Lata shared her excitement about joining the team: "I am honoured to be part of InsuranceMarket.ae, a brand known for its technological prowess, digital-first approach and innovative insurance solutions. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help our clients navigate the complexities of trade credit insurance and harness our technological capabilities' full potential for their benefit."

Establishing the trade credit insurance practice department at InsuranceMarket.ae is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. With Lata at the helm, the department is set to deliver unparalleled value to clients, helping them navigate the intricacies of trade credit insurance with ease and assurance.

As InsuranceMarket.ae continues to expand its offerings, adding Lata to the team marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards becoming the preferred choice for businesses seeking comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE.