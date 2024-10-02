InsuranceMarket.ae celebrates long-standing partnership with Tokio Marine Nichido Insurance Company

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:07 PM

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s leading online insurance platform, is celebrating over a decade of successful collaboration with Tokio Marine Nichido Insurance Company. This partnership has been pivotal in delivering innovative insurance solutions to customers across the UAE, aligning both companies' commitment to high standards of service and customer care.

Since the inception of their partnership, InsuranceMarket.ae and Tokio Marine Nichido have worked closely to bring comprehensive, reliable, and tailored insurance products to a diverse range of clients. The collaboration has expanded over the years, reflecting the changing needs of the UAE’s insurance market while maintaining a focus on quality and trust.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, expressed his pride in the enduring relationship. "Our partnership with Tokio Marine Nichido is built on mutual respect and shared values. We’ve been able to consistently provide world-class insurance solutions to our clients, thanks to the support and expertise of Tokio Marine. Their commitment to excellence and innovation has made them an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to many more years of successful collaboration." Tyuyoshi Yamasaki, CEO of Tokio Marine Nichido in the UAE, echoed these sentiments. “We are honoured to partner with InsuranceMarket.ae, a company that has revolutionised the way insurance is delivered in the UAE. Their innovative approach and deep understanding of the market have allowed us to bring our products to a wider audience, ensuring clients receive the best possible coverage and service. We are excited to continue building on this partnership in the years to come."

As both companies move forward, they remain committed to delivering exceptional value to their clients through technological advancements, customer-focused solutions, and a shared dedication to driving the UAE insurance sector forward.