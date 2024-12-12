InsuranceMarket.ae announces partnership with the Australian Business Council in the UAE

Dr Naim Maadad, chairman of the Australian Business Council and Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s leading digital insurance platform, has announced an exciting partnership with the Australian Business Council. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both organisations to support Australian businesses, families, and individuals across the UAE.

Dr Naim Maadad, chairman of the Australian Business Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "For 30 years, the Australian Business Council has been proud to support the wider Australian business community in the UAE, and central to our mission is building lasting partnerships, whose invaluable support enables us to continue this work. We are thrilled to welcome InsuranceMarket.ae as a Platinum partner of the Council. Like us, they place people at the heart of everything they do, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership in supporting Australian businesses, families, and individuals living and working in the UAE."

Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying: "We are honoured to partner with the Australian Business Council. At InsuranceMarket.ae, our mission is to provide exceptional insurance solutions that cater to the diverse needs of communities in the UAE. Collaborating with the Australian Business Council is an excellent opportunity to further support Australian businesses and families, and we look forward to making a positive impact through this partnership." The partnership highlights the mutual dedication of both organisations to fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation within the Australian business community in the UAE. Through this collaboration, InsuranceMarket.ae aims to offer tailored insurance solutions and exclusive benefits to the members of the Australian Business Council.

This partnership signifies a new chapter in strengthening ties with the vibrant Australian community in the UAE, fostering opportunities for mutual success.