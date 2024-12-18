INOI unveils three new smartphones at semi-annual conference

INOI, a leading European mobile technology brand, unveiled three new smartphones during its semi-annual partner’s conference at The Address Dubai Mall.

The A35 ADVENTURE, A55 SPECTRE 5G, and A75 ELEGANCE are designed to meet the diverse needs of smartphone users, offering the perfect balance of performance, image quality, distinctive design, and long-lasting power.

"These new models truly emphasise our brand philosophy of combining functionality with distinctive design features. A prime example is the launch of our signature purple-colored power button, which also doubles as the fingerprint sensor," said Per Ekman, chief commercial officer. 'Purple Power' will be the motto of the new line-up."

Each smartphone comes with a market-first 777-day international warranty, underscoring INOI's commitment to reliability.

A35 ADVENTURE: The Mid-Range Game Changer

Targeting the mid-range market, the A35 ADVENTURE offers exceptional value with high-end features. Equipped with a powerful 50MP AI rear camera and a display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate, this device guarantees stunning photos and smooth visuals. A55 SPECTRE 5G: Budget-friendly 5G Connectivity The A55 SPECTRE 5G offers fast and reliable 5G connectivity at an accessible price. The 50MP AI camera supports 4K video recording at 60FPS, ensuring high-quality content creation. A75 ELEGANCE: Premium Performance for Power Users For those seeking premium performance, the A75 ELEGANCE combines luxury with functionality. Powered by the flagship MediaTek G99 platform, this device offers extraordinary speed and multitasking capabilities. With up to 512GB of internal storage, users can store more photos, videos, and files without compromise. Additionally, 33W fast charging and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery ensure the A75 ELEGANCE keeps users powered up and ready for anything. With a 50MP AI main camera and a 24MP front camera featuring AI capabilities, users can capture breathtaking shots in any lighting or environment.

The A35 ADVENTURE, A55 SPECTRE 5G, and A75 ELEGANCE will be available starting January 2025 at retailers and online stores.