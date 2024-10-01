Informa Connect Academy announces global partnership with The Center for Leadership Studies

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 12:42 PM

Informa Connect Academy, a leading force in learning and training, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with The Center for Leadership Studies (CLS), the global home of the Situational Leadership Model, to provide further impact for leadership development across the globe, making the renowned leadership framework more accessible to clients worldwide.

The Situational Leadership methodology is based on the relationship between leaders and their teams, providing a guidance framework to analyse each situation based on the Performance Readiness Level of teams and individuals to perform specific tasks and objectives. The Situational Leadership framework is the most recognised leadership model globally. The Situational Leadership Model, developed by Dr Paul Hersey and Dr Ken Blanchard, is built on the premise that effective leadership requires leaders to adapt their style to meet the needs of the team.

The Center for Leadership Studies and the Situational Leadership Model significantly benefit companies by improving employee engagement and productivity, fostering a positive work environment and empowering team members. The Situational Leadership courses equip leaders at all levels with the skills to nurture relationships by cultivating trust, mutual respect, and shared work goals. Through highly engaging, impact-focused learning, CLS offers Situational Leadership training is transformative, featuring accessibility compliance, self- and 360°-assessments, reinforcement and practice, as well as videos and case studies that reflect universal scenarios of the modern workforce. By staying on top of evolving circumstances and the performance needs of team members, CLS’ courses enable companies to respond to change effectively. Furthermore, they contribute to long-term employee development and retention by ensuring employees feel recognised, valued, and appreciated. Commenting about the launch of the partnership, Leigh Kendall, director at Informa Connect Academy, said: "Joining forces with The Center for Leadership Studies is a fantastic moment for us and our clients. In a time where being a leader is more complex and demanding than ever, this partnership will empower our clients’ leaders, with the skills to be more effective while navigating the complexities of performance leadership."

Maureen Shriver, CEO at The Center for Leadership Studies, said: "We are excited to partner with Informa Connect Academy, a company that shares our commitment to excellence in leadership development. Together, we will extend the reach of the Situational Leadership framework, inspiring leaders and organisations to achieve their highest potential. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of creating a world where effective leadership is the norm."