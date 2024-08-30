IMG marks eight years of success as one of the top Dubai attractions

The IMG Adventure Team now consists of Freddy, Flory, Hogg & Leonny.

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 3:03 PM

IMG Worlds, Dubai’s largest indoor theme park, where every visit is a new adventure, will celebrate eight years of success with its visitors on the 31st of August by launching two new original characters, Leonny, the magnificent Arabian Leopard, & Hogg, the cute Desert Hedgehog. The new exciting characters will join their friends Freddy & Flory, the Arabian foxes, to form: IMG Adventure team.

Each character in the IMG Adventure Team will have their own personality, exciting story-line and adventures, and will shed light on the challenges of this famous regional animal as an endangered species. For Freddy & Flory, the Arabian Desert Foxes, they have completed their summer adventures with the guests and now they are ready for new adventures with a fresh look, including a fresh custom and an advanced adventure gear.

Owner and board member Illyas Galadari commented: “As we enter our 8th year of success, we continue in our bold move to create our own characters that reconnects us with the UAE’s environment. We invested heavily in this project to further develop our identity and keep our brand related and exciting, placing IMG and Dubai tourism higher on the world map of entertainment innovation”

Owner and board member, Mustafa Galadari commented: “IMG opened its doors to the public in the great city of Dubai on the 31st of August 2016, as the biggest indoor theme park in the world at that time. Our consistent development and growth over the years have made these eight years truly successful. This accomplishment reflects Dubai's tourism boom and the exceptional efforts of our innovative IMG team”.

Hogg, the desert hedgehog (Paraechinus aethiopicus), is the smallest of hedgehogs. Famous for its black nose and ability to adapt to habitat modification around him. As an IMG character he is an energetic member of the gang. He is the one guiding the team on their adventures, thanks to his ability to memorize entire maps, using only a compass. He can also read ancient text and understand different symbols. On the other hand, Leonny, is an Arabian leopard (Panthera pardus nimr). It is the smallest leopard (half the size of the African leopard), well camouflage in its environment and considered the king of the mountains and a top speed of 58km/h. The Arabian Leopard is considered one of the most endangered species, with a population of less than 200 only. Rola Osseiran, Group Head of Marketing at IMG Group, commented: "Over the past eight years, we have achieved remarkable success, culminating in an outstanding summer season that attracted tourists from around the world as well as visitors from all seven Emirates of the UAE. We committed to making summer 2024 in Dubai the start of an exciting new Era for IMG, and we have fulfilled that promise. The IMG Adventure Team now consists of Freddy, Flory, Hogg & Leonny. They are all fully developed characters, with a charming and brave personality and a story.” The IMG Adventure Team will be part of IMG Worlds of Adventure guest’s journey that will be filled with excitement and unforgettable experiences for both the young and the young at heart. The lovable characters are experienced explorers and will escort visitors in the all-new “Call to Adventure Parade”. They will venture together into many new locations such as “The Jungle Boulevard”, the “Edge of the World Temple”, and the mysterious “Mayan Pyramid”.

