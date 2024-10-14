Icons of the UAE Season 2 honours visionary leaders transforming the UAE business landscape

Icons of the UAE returned for its second season, honouring 18 visionary Indian entrepreneurs whose contributions have significantly impacted the UAE’s business landscape. The prestigious award ceremony was held on September 27, at the iconic Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai, with renowned Indian politician Sachin Pilot serving as the guest of honour.

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO and managing director of NKN Media, commented: “Icons of the UAE celebrates not just business success but also the individuals whose vision and dedication have positively influenced industries and communities in the UAE. This year’s edition builds on last year’s momentum, and we are excited to highlight the remarkable achievements of these leaders.”

The event was hosted by prominent Indian anchors from India Today, including Sweta Singh, Anjana Om Kashyap, and Nabila Jamal, who brought their unique insights and engaging presence to the ceremony. Among the distinguished awardees were Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group; Ankur Aggarwal, founder and chairman of BNW Developments; Dr Rajesh R Agarwala, CEO of RKG Group; Tauseef Khan, founder and chairman of Dugasta Properties; and Ayoosh Nakkra, founder and chairman of ARC SHIP Group. Other honorees included CA Vinod Joshi, Dev Shetty, Tanvi Garg, Dr Harmeek Singh, Sunil Kumar, Kafeel Ahamed, Vishal Tinani, Keyur Shah, Maqsood Muhammed, Rassal Ahmed, Shahnawaz Azaz Khan, Srinivas Goud Rachakonda, and Priyank Shah, each recognised for their exceptional contributions across various industries.

The event was further elevated by the presence of Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, co-founder and managing director of BNW Developments; Abdu Rozik, a singer, actor, and businessman known as Chota Bhaijaan; and Salman Yusuf Khan, an actor and choreographer.

Additionally, the evening marked NKN Media’s 4th anniversary in Dubai, celebrating the company's growth and success in the region. Starting in October, viewers will have the opportunity to witness the inspiring stories of these iconic figures through 30-minute episodes airing on India Today and Aaj Tak.