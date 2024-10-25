ICAI Dubai Chapter,s innovation summit draws top AI, tech experts

More than 700 chartered accountants were registered for the full-day summit, which drew top AI and technology professionals representing finance, retail, logistics, banking and AI consultancy sectors.

ICAI Dubai Chapter made waves in the business and professional community by hosting a landmark event — Navigating the new era of AI innovation, in Dubai recently.

More than 700 chartered accountants (CAs) were registered for the full-day summit, which drew top AI and technology professionals representing finance, retail, logistics, banking and AI consultancy sectors. Experts from Microsoft, Flipcart, SAP, etc also participated in the summit and explored the transformative impact of AI on global industries and businesses as well as on investment decision making.

ICAI Dubai Chapter chairman Rajesh Somani underlined the importance of the AI and technology-based fourth Industrial Revolution in the world. He said that AI is evolving very fast as from traditional AI to generative AI and now cognitive AI will capture human behaviour. He was of the view that no one can ignore AI in business and profession in today’s competitive environment.

The chief guest Suresh Prabhu, former Indian minister and chancellor of Rishihood University, highlighted the role of AI in financial transformation. The AI-powered tool will empower efficiency and precision. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, such innovations are not just advancements but necessities to ensure growth and sustainability in the global marketplace.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of ICAI, launched the CA GPT — UAE Corporate Tax, and said its signifies a leap towards digitising tax compliance and planning, offering a smarter way for members to navigate the UAE’s evolving tax landscape. “This initiative reflects ICAI’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the benefit of our members and their business.” The unveiling of CA GPT — UAE Corporate Tax, by the AI team in ICAI and ICAI Dubai chapter lead by Aashna Moolgavokar, represents a major step forward for finance professionals in the UAE, offering an AI driven solution that simplifies understanding and applying corporate Tax regulations. Key features of CA GPT — UAE Corporate Tax, include automated tax queries, scenario-based analysis and comprehensive resources hub. Rauf, chief financial officer of Bayanat Al PLC; Biju Nair, chief audit executive at United Arab Bank; Anand Prakash Jangid, chief agent at Ajalabs.ai; Rajiv Gupta, vice-president at Finkart Internet, a Walmart group company; Alexandre de Suyrot, regional CFO at Microsoft; and Vimal Rama Chandran, director for technology consulting services at NLD Narmy, also addressed the summit.

The summit concluded on positive note with very engaging penal discussion with speakers andmoderated by the Jaikumar Raman, solution director at SAP Mena LLC.