'Hypermarkets have enough stocks, and price stability is our priority': Lulu Group

V Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lulu Group.

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 4:12 PM

Lulu Group, a leading supermarket and hypermarket chain, has reassured the public that their stores are operating normally and have an ample supply of goods, particularly essential food items.

V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, said: We have taken additional measures such as extra vehicles and deployed more staff to ensure that all our stores have enough stocks and shoppers can access them conveniently. We have also taken steps to ensure that there is no price increase in the current situation, and we are working very closely with all our suppliers and vendors to overcome challenges, if any. The situation is well under control, and there is absolutely no need for any stress or panic."

"As part of our CSR initiatives, we have been supporting the people and communities affected by these harsh weather conditions by supplying them with groceries and other essentials across the Emirates," added Nandakumar.