HRE Development partners with DLD to sponsor 2025 Fazza Championships

As part of its commitment to “building with purpose” and empowering individuals both in the UAE and globally, HRE Development, a trailblazing real estate company based in Dubai, has announced its role as the main sponsorship partner for the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025. This partnership is in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the Dubai Club for People of Determination, and the Dubai Sports Council.

The championships, scheduled to begin on February 1, 2025, will take place under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in Dubai.

This announcement follows HRE Development’s recent partnership with Dubai Cares, a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The company contributed Dh30 million to support Dubai Cares’ mission of providing underprivileged children and youth in developing nations with access to quality education.

Guided by its unique mission of Building with Purpose, HRE Development strives to give back to the community at every opportunity. The 2025 edition of the Fazza International Championships will feature four major sporting events, including The 16th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix, bringing together 1,000 athletes, The first Fazza International Swimming Championship, welcoming 500 participants, The 16th Fazza International Para-Badminton Championship, featuring 300 athletes, and The 9th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, hosting 300 competitors. These events aim to foster an inclusive and competitive environment, uniting athletes from over 70 countries and promoting values of excellence and inclusivity. Launched 16 years ago, the championships underscore Dubai’s commitment to empowering People of Determination by providing them with the resources to succeed and unleash their potential.

Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Real Estate Development, expressed his pride in supporting the initiative, stating: "We are honoured to serve as the strategic partner for the Fazza International Championships, reinforcing our mission of purposeful building to create a lasting positive impact on the community. At HRE Development, we are committed to designing spaces that empower individuals, foster inclusivity, and support resilience. Supporting the UAE team for People of Determination goes beyond building structures; it’s about laying the foundation for dreams, aspirations, and communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This mission aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s vision and the wise leadership of the UAE to create a sustainable and prosperous future for all."