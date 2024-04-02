How to take care of Keratin treated hair?

The impact of keratin treatment permits you to have decent hair.

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM

Keratin treatment is a lifeline for people who need a simple care treatment that can be styled immediately. The impact of keratin treatment permits you to have decent hair. Also, it makes your hair extremely gleaming and delicate, and offers a cautious layer that prevents the entire day's harm to the environment.

Keratin treatment: What exactly is it?

A keratin treatment is a chemical procedure that smoothens and always straightens hair. It includes applying a keratin-based formula into the hair, which is later sealed in with heat, normally utilising a flat iron. The treatment diminishes frizz, adds sparkle, and causes hair to look better and more sensible.

Keratin treatments implant the hair with keratin, a protein organically found in nails, hair, and skin. The cycle fills in the porosity of the hair because excessively permeable hair causes tangled, frizz, and breakage.

What can ruin a Keratin treatment?

The keratin treatment can last for a while, but there are certain activities that can ruin it. For instance, swimming in chlorinated water or salt water can make the keratin treatment wear off faster. In addition, if you apply shampoo that contains sodium chloride and sulfates, it will wash away the treatment.

Meanwhile, the keratin treatment can last for 6 months if you do all the right things. Doctors advise that a keratin treatment should be done more than three times a year. Therefore, if your keratin treatment gets ruined after the third one in a year, don’t go for another. You can also read tips on men's health websites to learn more about keratin treatment.

Causes of hair damage in men

Hair damage, whether balding or recognizably thinning hair, can occur due to multiple factors. At times, hair loss results from a health condition that should be addressed and will cure itself when the medical issue is appropriately treated. Below are some common causes of hair damage in men.

Hereditary

While you can have certain control over different causes of hair damage, this is no doubt the culprit of hair loss. Male pattern sparseness is the most widely recognized type of hair loss conveyed hereditarily. Even though you can't change your genes, numerous compelling and safe solutions exist for men.

Smoking

A significant number of the unfriendly symptoms of smoking are notable. In any case, not every person acknowledges smoking can cause hair loss or damage. The toxins in the smoke can harm hair follicles, prompting hair loss. Smoking can likewise influence your hormones, which play a conspicuous role in hair loss.

Bad hygiene

Washing your hair and keeping a perfect scalp is fundamental to having sound hair. Right when hair follicles become plugged up with oil, hair can battle with growth. Keeping your hair and scalp clean will build your chances of having a healthy head of hair.

Alopecia areata

If you have little patches of hair loss, similar to circles, which crop up on the scalp, this is called alopecia areata. It's believed to be an immune system condition, where the body starts to coincidentally go after itself instead of warding off bugs.

Maintaining a Keratin treated hair

Your lifestyle could affect how long your keratin treatment will last. Also, the future of the treatment is dependent on the hair products you use. Check out how to maintain keratin-treated hair below.

Be cautious of your styling tools

When using straighteners, hair dryers, or curlers, choose lower heat settings than usual. Also, always apply a high-quality heat protectant to safeguard your hair from moisture loss and damage. An excessive amount of heat might lessen the benefits of treatments, prompting quicker mileage.

Deep condition regularly

The keratin treatment has a profound conditioning impact. Nevertheless, adding a deep conditioning treatment at regular intervals can help maintain the hair's health and liveliness.

Also, doing deep conditioning regularly can help you broaden the life of your keratin treatment. By maintaining your hair's strength and well-being, you can guarantee that the treatment keeps looking its best.

Serum

Keratin smoothens the hair and frayed cuticles. There is no more frizz or divided ends. Thus, you should also utilize a keratin serum to style your hair or essentially tame flyaways after washing it post-treatment. Simply apply several drops of the keratin smooth serum.

Conclusion

Hair damage happens to pretty much every man eventually in his life. Treatments are becoming consistently advanced, so first pinpoint the cause and then look for the most ideal treatment.

Paying attention to your hair after a keratin treatment is critical to keep up with its well-being and essentialness. By following the appropriate washing methods and utilizing the right items, you can guarantee that your locks stay smooth and satiny into the indefinite future. So, feel free to pamper your braids, knowing that you can keep them putting their best self forward with a touch of additional work.

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He is committed to delivering diverse and exceptional content. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.