How fäm Properties’ customer-centric approach is shaping the future of Dubai's real estate

fäm Properties combines cutting-edge technology and a customer-first approach to redefine Dubai's real estate industry. (Photo from fäm Properties)

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 2:57 PM

In the dynamic skyline of Dubai, fäm Properties is leading a transformative movement. This innovative company redefines the real estate industry with a strategy that places customers at the forefront. CEO Firas Al Msaddi is at the helm, steering the company from the traditional transactional model to one that fosters lasting relationships.

fäm Properties stands out as Dubai's largest real estate company, not just in size but also in client satisfaction, evidenced by its top-tier Google rating. With 7,500 happy clients, fäm holds an outstanding 4.9 rating, solidifying its status as the most esteemed and reliable firm in Dubai's real estate market.

Harnessing technology for real estate excellence

fäm Properties is pioneering a digital transformation in the real estate industry, highlighting its Oracle-based system and real-time insights that reshape and modernise the buying and selling process. "Our technology enables us to lead Dubai’s real estate into a new era," said Al Msaddi.

With tools that streamline every aspect of the real estate transaction, the company is redefining what it means to be a tech-driven real estate company in the UAE. fäm Properties’ cutting-edge platform, DXBInteract, offers transparent and comprehensive market data. This online portal, powered by the Dubai Land Department and built on the Oracle platform, empowers clients with knowledge and allows them to navigate the market with confidence and precision.

Moreover, fäm unveils a free self-property management app, iLandlord, designed to take the burden of property management off the investors’ shoulders.

Transforming client relations in Dubai's Realty

fäm Properties is challenging the disinterested real estate agent stereotype. Its Net Promoter Score (NPS) strategy reflects a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, with scores consistently exceeding industry benchmarks. More than just a metric, the NPS system mirrors clients' dedication for better retention.

By leveraging its high NPS, fäm Properties ensures that every client feels heard, valued, and supported. This approach has cultivated a community of clients who actively champion the fäm brand. The company is creating a new narrative for real estate professionals in the region—one rooted in trust, reliability, and an enduring commitment to service excellence.

The human core of real estate success

In addition to its customer-centric approach, fäm Properties provides its agents with advanced tools and resources to enhance their performance and market competitiveness. One notable tool is the 'Marketing Intelligence' feature within its customised CRM system, offering agents valuable marketing insights. This investment in technology and development benefits the agents. It translates into better service and results for their clients, inviting real estate professionals to join its ranks for a promising, rewarding, forward-thinking career.

As Dubai continues to grow, fäm Properties leads the nation’s innovative real estate industry and excellence in customer service. "We're actively shaping the future of Dubai’s real estate," Al Msaddi concluded. The opportunities are boundless for those ready to lead the charge with the family.