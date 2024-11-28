HORECA Riyadh 2024 and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie kick off with grandeur in Riyadh

Riyadh witnessed the grand opening of the 13th edition of HORECA Riyadh at the prestigious Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center on November 28. This milestone event was graced by prominent figures, including Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, and Prince Waleed bin Nasser Al-Saud, founder and CEO of Mukatafa, alongside ambassadors and top business leaders from across the Kingdom. Coinciding with this, the second edition of the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie added a delightful touch, showcasing the finest in chocolate and pastry artistry, and hosting the Saudi Elite Chefs competition. Together, these events reaffirm Riyadh’s status as a premier hub for the hospitality, food, and beverage industries.

Strategically partnered with the Culinary Arts Commission, the dual events will continue through November 30, drawing a gathering of elite professionals, global brands, and culinary innovators.

This year’s HORECA Riyadh is the largest in its history, spanning an impressive 29,000 square meters. The event features over 400 exhibitors, representing 20,000 brands from 48 countries, spread across 8 international pavilions. This vibrant diversity reflects the innovative and cultural dynamism that shapes the modern hospitality landscape.

The opening ceremony featured a heartfelt tribute to Mayada Badr, whose visionary leadership at the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Culinary Arts Commission has elevated the culinary arts across the nation.

The event's schedule is packed with competitions and live demonstrations, including cooking, barista, and mocktail contests, featuring over 100 skilled participants. These events, judged by a panel of international experts, showcase exceptional talent and creativity.

Concurrently, the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie will present over 40 engaging events across three days, where celebrated pastry chefs will reveal their latest creations, discuss emerging trends, and participate in thrilling competitions judged by world-renowned chefs. Adding intellectual depth, the debut of 'The Talks' will feature a series of thought-provoking panel discussions led by industry leaders, addressing contemporary issues and trends in the hospitality sector. A highlight of the event is the Saudi Elite Chefs Competition, where chefs will tackle innovative challenges inspired by Saudi cuisine. The judging panel includes luminaries such as Philippe Bertrand, Jonathan Mougel, Joseph Viola, and Jacques Rolancy — all laureates of the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France. As HORECA Riyadh and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie unfold, they offer unmatched opportunities for industry professionals to connect, discover, and build strategic partnerships. These events reinforce Riyadh’s standing as a global and regional nexus for innovation in hospitality, food, and beverage, while spotlighting the Kingdom’s dynamic contributions to the global stage.

For more information and the latest updates on Saudi HORECA Riyadh, visit saudihoreca.com.