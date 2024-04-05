Home Centre’s homecoming campaign tops MENA in WARC Effective 100 rankings

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM

Home Centre, one of the leading retailers of furniture and home furnishings in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent, landed a coveted spot on the WARC Effective 100 rankings. Notably, the brand clinched the #1 spot for effectiveness within the MENA region and an impressive #19 globally on the WARC Effective 100 list, showcasing the region's burgeoning influence in the marketing and advertising landscape.

This recognition by WARC underlines Home Centre's commitment to delivering impactful and result-oriented marketing campaigns. Furthermore, Home Centre achieved a remarkable feat by securing the #9 spot on the global top 100 campaigns list with ‘The Homecoming’.

Rooted in the belief that every child deserves a loving home, this heartwarming campaign film depicted the emotional journey of bringing a child home, and the transformative power of giving them a chance at a fulfilling childhood. This accomplishment marks a first for a brand to spark conversations around fostering and adoption in the region, highlighting the brand's sustained endeavour to normalise discourse around societal constructs that are considered sensitive or taboo.

Sameer Jain, CEO, Home Centre, said: “We are incredibly proud to be ranked as the #1 brand in MENA and among the top global brands in the WARC Effective 100 rankings. At Home Centre, we believe in celebrating the diverse stories told within the walls of every home. We are equally passionate about building communities, fostering a sense of belonging and connection for all and this campaign is a heartfelt extension of our brand's values.”

Commenting on this remarkable feat, Siddarth Sivaprakash, head of brand and marketing, Home Centre, said: "This recognition is a testament to willingness of the brand to constantly challenge the status quo. It’s a celebration of the dedication and creativity of our teams in collaboration with Leo Burnett, a part of the Publicis network. The campaign, like other initiatives by the brand, aims to enable every home to tell its own unique story and further shed light on the ones that never get told."

“As a leading purpose-driven brand in the region, Home Centre has a responsibility to the culture to enrich it. ‘The Homecoming’ was one such initiative that enriched culture by taking on a relatively untapped and provocative topic. We tackled misperceptions around adoption in the region, both from a socio-cultural and an educational perspective. And the story, the content and the impact made has led to it being recognised as the #1 campaign in the MENA region for 2023-2024 and the highest ever ranking for a regional campaign in the world at #9," said Tahaab Rais, group chief strategy officer and film director for The Homecoming, Publicis Groupe.

The WARC Effective 100 is a highly respected ranking that identifies the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for their marketing effectiveness. By tracking the results of effectiveness award shows around the globe, WARC provides a valuable benchmark for excellence in the marketing industry.

Watch the ‘The Homecoming’ here.

Visit: www.thehomecoming.me/