HealthTech AI firm TheDecisionLabs expands presence in UAE

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 2:16 PM

Patient experience technology company TheDecisionLabs has announced its expansion into the UAE and the greater GCC market. Anupam Chatterjee founder and CEO, TheDecisionLabs, said: "TheDecisionLabs with its portfolio of patient experience and patient engagement products based on AI and advanced technology has been implemented in over 8 countries and 175 plus top tier one hospitals, and we look forward working with leading hospitals in UAE and across GCC."

Over the past several years, TheDecisionLabs has been at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare organisations with its flagship product ‘CEMPIA’—an advanced digital feedback and complaint management solution for hospitals—and ‘Liveserviz,’ a digital concierge application. The team is also developing a cutting-edge conversational AI platform called KlikHelp. These solutions enhance patient experience (PX) and patient engagement (PE) across hospitals and healthcare institutions in the UAE and GCC region.

In the GCC region, TheDecisionLabs already collaborates with major hospital chains such as Badr Al Samaa Group in Oman and Al Hilal Group in Bahrain. Establishing an active presence in the UAE will enable the company to focus more on the GCC market. TheDecisionLabs has received numerous awards and has been featured in media outlets from Singapore to the Czech Republic, and from Japan to the Philippines and Thailand. With the launch of its operations in the UAE, local hospitals will benefit from modern technology and AI solutions to provide their patients with best-in-class service. To showcase their product and solution portfolio, TheDecisionLabs will participate in the 6th Annual Patient Experience Symposium in Abu Dhabi in May 2024.



In commitment to the company's growth in the region, Anupam has temporarily relocated to Dubai and is seeking to collaborate with professionals and organisations as partners to accelerate this PX/PE digital transformation journey. He can be reached at anupam.c@thedecisionlabs.com.