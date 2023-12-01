Havells launches ‘Lloyd’, its leading consumer durable brand in the Middle East

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM

With decades-long Make in India legacy, Havells has become a household name, producing over 90 per cent of its products in-house, across 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants. Havells operates in more than 70 countries through a network of distributors and long-standing strategic channel partners.

Post Lloyd’s acquisition by Havells in 2017, the brand has swiftly become India’s fastest-growing and top three AC brand in India, earning strong consumer affinity and channel affection.

Lloyd has earned acclaim for its unwavering commitment to product innovation and manufacturing excellence. The brand is renowned for delivering an outstanding consumer experience, propelled by its premium product offerings. With state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Ghiloth, Rajasthan and Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, it has one of the largest annual manufacturing capacity of two million air conditioners in India. These cutting-edge manufacturing facilities stand as pioneers in India, integrating Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) into Lloyd's operations. This integration positions Lloyd at the forefront of technological advancement in the appliances segment, aligning seamlessly with Industry 4.0 principles.

Lloyd's focus in the Middle East encompasses a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products. The launch portfolio includes a premium range of AC's (fixed speed, inverter, and hot and cold), front-load and semi-automatic washing machines, frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators, and LED TV range. These offerings are meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, seamlessly blending innovation with functionality.

Lloyd has partnered with TeknoDome, a distribution conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, for the desired coverage and reach in the Middle East region. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Havells, fortifying Lloyd's presence beyond the confines of India.

Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India, expressed enthusiasm about the landmark expansion, stating: "At Havells, our unwavering commitment persists in expanding our international presence, and we take pride in Making in India for the world. We are thrilled to introduce Lloyd to the discerning consumers of the Middle East. Lloyd has been synonymous with innovation and trust in India, and we are confident that our range of products will resonate with the preferences and lifestyle of the Middle East market."

Saket Gaurav, CMD, TeknoDome, added: "We are thrilled to announce the exciting partnership between Lloyd and TeknoDome, as we bring the renowned Indian brand to the vibrant market of the UAE. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products to our customers. We look forward to a successful journey together, combining TeknoDome's retail and distribution expertise with Lloyd's legacy of excellence."

The brand, in collaboration with TeknoDome, has outlined aggressive distribution plans, focusing on availability in independent retail, selective organised retail, and the e-commerce channel in a phased manner. Lloyd is committed to being an enabler of care and trust for the entire family, as beautifully captured in its signature slogan – Lloyd, 'Care that makes a home, a home.' The brand has tied up with Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia and Superstar Mohanlal, as brand ambassadors in the UAE region. Starting December, the company plans to roll out an extensive awareness campaign for Brand Lloyd targeting aspirational consumers via digital medium, social media, influencer marketing, visibility drive/in-store, and PR activities.

For more details, visit www.Mylloyd.ae.