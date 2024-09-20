Haus 51 Real Estate unveils strategic investment opportunities along Dubai’s groundbreaking ‘Green Spine’ Corridor

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 5:27 PM

Dubai, renowned for its iconic skyline and record-breaking achievements, is once again making headlines with the introduction of the 'Green Spine'—the world’s greenest highway. This visionary project, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, will transform the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road into a 64-kilometer sustainable corridor, marking a new chapter in urban innovation and eco-friendly infrastructure. With sustainability at the forefront of Dubai’s development goals, Haus 51 Real Estate is leading the charge, empowering investors to capitalise on the vast potential this revolutionary project offers.

The Green Spine, designed by URB in collaboration with EPIC Lab, promises to redefine urban mobility through 100 per cent solar-powered trams and eco-conscious infrastructure. The ambitious project not only elevates environmental standards but also reinforces Dubai’s status as a global leader in sustainability. With a projected investment exceeding Dh36 billion, the Green Spine opens up exceptional opportunities in commercial developments, green spaces, and other initiatives that promote biodiversity and enhance the well-being of Dubai’s residents.

For investors eager to participate in Dubai’s sustainability movement, Haus 51 Real Estate provides bespoke solutions tailored to meet individual needs. As the city expands its infrastructure with trailblazing projects like the Green Spine, Haus 51 delivers unparalleled expertise in navigating the ever-growing real estate market. Whether clients are interested in residential, commercial, or mixed-use developments along this futuristic corridor, Haus 51’s team of seasoned professionals is dedicated to guiding investors through strategic opportunities in this dynamic landscape. Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB, hails the Green Spine as a 'paradigm shift' in urban planning, bringing together cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, and eco-friendly design to create a sustainable future. Haus 51 echoes this forward-thinking approach by offering clients innovative investment strategies that align with Dubai’s vision for sustainability. As the Green Spine project is set to generate thousands of new jobs and attract businesses from across the globe, Haus 51 is uniquely positioned to help investors tap into this promising market. The launch of the Green Spine is poised to attract entrepreneurs, businesses, and residents, making it an opportune moment to invest in Dubai’s forward-thinking projects. For those looking to explore the city’s transformative developments, Haus 51 Real Estate is ready to assist in identifying the perfect property and maximising the potential of Dubai’s ever-evolving market.

