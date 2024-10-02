Haus 51 Real Estate shines at Black Onyx Awards, securing platinum honour for sales excellence

A major highlight from COP28 was the Global Stocktake (GST), a mid-term review assessing the world’s progress toward meeting climate goals
Haus 51 Real Estate has firmly established itself as a trusted name in Dubai's real estate sector, recently earning prestigious recognition at the Black Onyx Platinum Awards 2024, hosted by Dubai Holding. The glamorous event, held on September 26 at the Bluewaters Forum by Banyan Tree, celebrated excellence within the industry. For the third consecutive year, Haus 51 proudly secured the Platinum Award, recognising its exceptional sales performance across Meraas and Nakheel projects.
Ahmed Elshafei, founder and CEO of Haus 51 Real Estate, expressed pride in this significant accolade, stating, "Being recognised by a leading developer like Dubai Holdings is the ultimate ambition for every real estate agency in Dubai. At Haus 51, we are proud to have earned the Black Onyx Award as a Platinum Agency for the third consecutive year. This achievement reflects our commitment to exceptional results and our dedication to prioritising client satisfaction above all else."
The event drew senior executives from Dubai Holding and influential figures from the real estate community, showcasing captivating performances and inspiring speeches. Key highlights of the evening included insights from Dubai Holding's leadership, emphasising their commitment to recognising exceptional contributions to the industry during the 2023-24 period.
Since its inception in 2020, Haus 51 has quickly risen to prominence in Dubai’s competitive market, anchored by principles of integrity, transparency and client satisfaction. By forging strong relationships with top developers, the firm has redefined the real estate experience making it easier for clients to access the city’s most sought-after properties.
The Black Onyx Platinum Awards, recognised as one of the most anticipated events in the real estate calendar, celebrate exemplary achievements within the industry. Haus 51’s accolade not only highlights its impressive track record but also reinforces its commitment to transparency and trust in every transaction.
At the core of Haus 51's success are three fundamental pillars: honesty, integrity and client satisfaction. These principles have positioned the company as a leader in Dubai's real estate landscape. The firm was recognised as a top-performing agency at the Dubai Holding Top 20 Agent Awards 2021, further highlighting its strong market presence and the trust it has built with clients.
As Haus 51 deepens its partnerships with leading developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Meraas and Damac, the company ensures sustained investment in future growth and market leadership. As Dubai continues to evolve as a premier global destination for real estate, Haus 51 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.
