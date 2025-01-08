Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of Arab Plast in Dubai

Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, officially inaugurated the 'Arabplast 2025' exhibition at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre on January 7. The event stands as the largest platform in the Middle East and North Africa region for the plastics, petrochemicals, rubber, sustainable industries, and circular economy sectors.

During his tour of the exhibition, Hasher Al Maktoum visited 12 international pavilions, including those representing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, China, and India, along with key Gulf nation pavilions. He explored the latest technologies supporting the plastics and petrochemical industries and received in-depth insights from industry leaders on the development of these vital sectors.

Speaking at the event, Hasher Al Maktoum emphasised that hosting the 17th edition of the exhibition in Dubai underscores the city’s reputation as a global hub for major exhibitions, industrial advancements, and economic partnerships. "Arabplast plays a pivotal role in advancing the petrochemical, plastics, and rubber industries, which are significant drivers of economic growth worldwide. The exhibition not only strengthens international partnerships in these industries but also provides a strategic platform for participants and visitors to discover cutting-edge solutions and technologies that propel this field forward," he said.

Hasher Al Maktoum also praised the global stature of Arabplast, noting the growing number of participating countries each year. He highlighted the exhibition's commitment to sustainability, particularly its focus on environmentally friendly technologies, recycling, and circular economy practices.

Nidal Mohammed Kadar, the exhibition’s manager, shared that Arabplast 2025 has brought together more than 750 exhibitors from 35 countries across the Arab world, Europe, and Asia. The participating nations include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Austria, China, Egypt, Germany, Italy, India, South Korea, Switzerland, Vietnam, and Jordan. Kadar highlighted the central role of petrochemicals and oil-and-gas-derived components in everyday products such as packaging, plastics, clothing, detergents, and tires. He referenced a study by the International Energy Agency, which underscores petrochemicals as the largest driver of global oil demand. “The plastics and petrochemical industries are poised to become leading contributors to the economic growth of oil-producing nations in the coming years,” he remarked. He also noted that Dubai serves as a global gateway to advanced technological markets across industrial sectors and as a premier destination for international exhibitions. The 2025 edition of Arabplast, he explained, showcases the latest advancements in the plastics and petrochemical industries while emphasising sustainability, environmental consciousness, and the circular economy. Farah Abdul Hamed, media director of Arabplast, added that Dubai’s strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, combined with its expertise in hosting world-class events, positions Arabplast as an ideal platform for fostering collaborations between industry leaders. "The exhibition facilitates strong partnerships among manufacturers, investors, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand their businesses and explore new opportunities across the region and beyond," she said. The UAE pavilion at Arabplast features key companies, including Borouge, Kizad, Astra Polymers, and Ecopolymers. The Saudi pavilion showcases industry leaders such as Tasnee, Advanced Petrochemicals, and Napco National. In addition, pavilions from China, Germany, Italy, and India further highlight the exhibition’s international scope.

Arabplast 2025, running until January 9, continues to cement its status as a vital platform for innovation and collaboration in the plastics, petrochemical, and sustainability industries.