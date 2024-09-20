Haris&Co. Academy launches UAE’s first agency-based digital marketing course with AI programme

Haris&Co Academy, backed by an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Kerala, has expanded its presence in the UAE by launching the UAE’s first agency-based digital marketing course with AI programme. This course aims at providing the best-in-class mentoring from expert practitioners through real-world projects.

“Nearly 30-50 per cent of our online students were from the UAE. That’s when we realized the need for an agency-based digital marketing programme here. Learning directly from industry practitioners is a unique and invaluable experience, and we wanted students in the UAE to benefit from this firsthand, just as we do in Kerala,” said Haris Aboobacker, co-founder of Haris&Co. Academy (HACA).

“Having worked with several clients in the GCC, we are confident enough in our mission to create results-driven, analytics-focused digital marketers who can bridge the skill gap in companies,” he added.

Focusing on practical learning through guided projects and specialization programs, this course aims to empower aspiring digital marketers from diverse backgrounds, whether they are entrepreneurs looking to upskill or housewives seeking new career opportunities.

With a proven success record, Haris&Co. Academy offers a unique experience to all its students. The course has a comprehensive syllabus that covers a wide range of topics, including content writing, SEO, social media marketing, performance marketing, web development, UI/UX design, and AI tools for digital marketing. Rather than getting certificates, the students in this institution concentrate more on building strong portfolios and gaining new skills. Such an approach makes students job-ready and sets them apart in a competitive job market. By the end of this four-month course, students can choose to specialize in a field of their choice, allowing for a deeper focus on areas that align with their career goals. The programme includes bonus sessions and guest lectures from industry experts, providing students with broader exposure to the latest trends and practices in digital marketing. Haris&Co Academy also assures placement assistance with resume guidance and mock interviews. Moreover, students will get immense opportunities to connect and network with relevant people in the industry, opening new possibilities. Setting a new standard for digital marketing institutes, this programme not only addresses the current demands in the industry but also equips students to future-proof their careers.

